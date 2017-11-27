Lewis Hamilton is claiming that there is a design fault with the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi which prevents drivers from overtaking.

The World Champion, who secured the title in Mexico, has not won either of the final two races of the season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi respectively.

Hamilton came fourth in Brazil, as Sebastian Vettel took the win for Ferrari, and the Brit fell short again in Abu Dhabi, as his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took the final win of the season.

But, Hamilton had his excuses ready, claiming that the Yas Marina track was not suitable for overtaking.

However, he's not alone in saying that, with a few of the drivers claiming the race was rather boring.

Bottas maintained a second or so gap over Hamilton as he secured a pretty routine win. Hamilton tried to push him in the latter stages of the race, but could not gain the momentum to get past his teammate.

“It’s one of the worst tracks in the sense that you need 1.4s advantage to pass the car in front of you,” Hamilton explained.

“It doesn’t matter what car is ahead. It would’ve been difficult.”

Even Bottas agreed that the track layout gave him an advantage, as he said: “It’s a track where it’s really difficult to follow in sector three.”

It's not just the Mercedes duo either, as Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen all said similar things after the race.

Raikkonen said: "I tried to keep the guys behind, but tried to be on the limits that you're allowed to use so it was a kind of boring race.

"But this is what the rules are and some races it's more and others not. It shouldn't be like that. It's more like endurance racing. But that's how it is."

His Ferrari teammate had this to say: “I was pretty lonely for most of the race, trying to save a bit of fuel in the first part of the final stint. It was not very exciting, but that’s how it goes sometimes!”

Whilst Verstappen admitted if he had a pillow, he could have fallen asleep: “For me that was a pretty boring race.

“If I had a pillow in the car I could have fallen asleep. I tried to follow Kimi at the start but it’s so hard at this track and I couldn’t find an opportunity to pass. As soon as you get within 1.5 seconds it is really tough to get close and make a pass.”

Even Nico Rosberg commented on the race and admitted it was rather disappointing and a pity.

He said: "It looked like everybody was on a bit of a Sunday cruise. That's not ideal. That's a bit of a pity really.

'Unfortunately, it wasn't such an exciting race today because it's so difficult to overtake in these cars."

Lewis Hamilton suggests making a change

Despite his complaint, Hamilton was happy that Abu Dhabi hosted the season finale, but thought that track changes would be beneficial for everyone.

The circuit architech Hermann Tilke responded cryptically by saying: “We have an idea to change one corner.”

Now the F1 season has finished, circuit changes can become a possibility, but it’ll need more than just the voice of the world champion to get any action.

