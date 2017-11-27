The Philadelphia Eagles had too much fun playing against the Chicago Bears this past weekend, and some of their players arguably had too much time on their hands on the sidelines while waiting for the game to be finished.

The Eagles demolished the Bears 31-3 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, but they could have scored even more in the game if they hadn't decided to bench Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter after the score got too high.

Before he was benched, Wentz finished the game with 23 of his 36 passing attempts completed for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions to help Philadelphia move to a 10-1 record on the season, the best record in the NFL.

Zach Ertz was the best receiver on the day, as the tight end caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while LeGarrette Blount was the Eagles' best runner with 97 yards from 15 yards on the day.

However, it was another Eagles running back that caught the attention of many viewers watching the game on TV, as Wendell Smallwood, who was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears, managed to stay entertained and busy on the sideline in a rather interesting way.

Late in the game, the cameras focused on Wentz on the sidelines who had been benched as the result was secured, but in the background, you can see Smallwood playing Tic-Tac-Toe on a clipboard with a teammate.

Unfortunately, we don't know who won the game of Tic-Tac-Toe between Smallwood and the mysterious teammate, but it was probably a closer game than the action which took place on the field, which says more about the Bears this season than Smallwood's Tic-Tac-Toe skills.

Sitting on a 3-8 record, the Bears will likely be eliminated from playoff contention next weekend, even if they do win against the San Francisco 49ers, as they need several things to happen between now and the end of the season in order to just get a wildcard spot in the postseason.

As for the Eagles, they're still in the number one seed spot in the NFC, but they have much tougher games coming up between now and the end of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams. Therefore, you probably won't catch them playing Tic-Tac-Toe on the sidelines again between now and until they've secured the number one seed.

