Following Floyd Mayweather's blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor, many people expected that to be the end of Money's career in the ring, but now it seems he is ready to make yet another comeback.

Nothing official has been set up yet, however, Mayweather has been telling people close to him that he is looking for a 51st fight, that is according to TMZ.

Following his victory against McGregor, Mayweather has kept himself in great fighting shape still, posting videos of his intense training in his Las Vegas gym.

From the videos posted of his training, Mayweather is showing no signs of slowing down.

Some may argue he looks more determined than ever, even at the age of 40.

Who will be Mayweather's opponent?

The obvious choice is McGregor given how much revenue was made from the first fight, but would Notorious really step foot in the boxing ring again just to do the same fight?

It's well known he would like to take on Mayweather in the Octagon if there were to be a next time.

You can see Mayweather back in training in the video he posted on his official Instagram, which can be seen below.

There is no official story claiming that this could or could not happen, however, sources claim that Mayweather is keeping his options open, keeping people very excited about the idea of a Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch.

Following his 10th round defeat to Mayweather, McGregor will likely accept the challenge to seek revenge and hand Mayweather his first defeat in professional boxing.

Showtime Sports's Stephen Espinoza has given more information in a video interview with TMZSports, claiming that a fight is not certain to happen, but to not rule out anything from happening.

Fans of this idea should stay tuned as it sounds like Mayweather's decision to fight again should be completely revealed very soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms