Patrice Evra fans will have to make do with watching him on Instagram for the next seven months.

The full-back showed a slightly darker side to his personality when he aimed a karate kick at a Marseille fan ahead of a Europa League game against Vitoria.

Unsurprisingly, the French club soon terminated his contract by mutual consent, while he was also fined €10,000 by UEFA.

The former Manchester United man's ban will keep him out of action until June 2018.

Evra unleashing his inner Eric Cantona may have made entertaining viewing for the watching world, but for Marseille, it was simply the final straw.

The Olympians are in the midst of a rebuilding project after a tough few years on and off the pitch - it's going rather well too, as they sit fourth in Ligue 1.

Unfortunately, Evra is just no longer at the level required, hence why Juventus chose not to give him a new contract and allowed him to leave Turin back in January.

With the 36-year-old generally in bad odour in Marseille right now, a French TV station have made a video highlighting his deterioration. In particular, his lack of pace is now quite alarming.

Evra is getting destroyed

The worst possible way to punish Evra would be to use one of his iconic Instagram posts against him, so that's exactly what they've done.

It's brutal, yet it makes for hilarious viewing:

There was some clamour for him to make a shock return to United when he left Juventus, so Red Devils fans will probably be breathing a sigh of relief after watching this little montage.

Here's his original video, which he posted just days after learning that Marseille were letting him go:

All very strange. The incident had occurred when Evra had kicked a ball into the crowd during a warm-up; the fans allegedly responded by shouting "go back to your videos", and one thing led to another.

Obviously, it was completely unprofessional for the defender to react in such a way.

It won't make him any less popular with his millions of social media followers. However, it remains to be seen what impact his long-term absence will have on his game, if he can find a club to take him on next season.

Is Evra worth a gamble next summer? Have your say in the comments.

