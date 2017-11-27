Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has congratulated Brazilian Formula One driver Felipe Massa on a wonderful career in the sport.

Enjoying a stellar career with Chelsea, Hazard has acknowledged the strong career of his Brazilian friend, who called time on his illustrious driving career at the weekend following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Massa announced earlier this season that this would be his last as a driver, and he's already being considered for an FIA role in the near future.

It's not just F1 drivers he's built a connection with through sport, however, as it seems he has a tight bond with the Premier League star, who took to social media to congratulate him on his retirement.

The Belgian posted a selfie of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: "Well done @massafelipe19 on your last race! Many fun things ahead... #f1 #greatcareer 🏎🥇".

One of Massa's last races, which was in his home country of Brazil, saw him finish in seventh place, a feat that he described as a victory having faught off his rival McLaren's Fernando Alonso in the process.

Hazard's claim of a great career can even be an understatement, having started his career go-karting at just 8-years-old.

Now 36 and facing retirement, people like Eden Hazard have pointed out how successful his career has been.

Representing Sauber, Ferrari, and Williams-Mercedes, Massa has tasted success with all three, winning the Brazilian Grand Prix with Ferrari as his first victory in the sport.

With 272 entries (269 of them being starts), Massa has amassed 11 wins, 41 podiums, and 1,167 career points.

Massa's very first entry in Formula One came in 2002 at the Australian Grand Prix, in which he finished in ninth place.

Massa's last entry, which came in the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saw him finish in 10th place.

With that 10th placed finish, it now seems that the long career of Felipe Massa is coming to an end.

The longevity of his career should be highly commended and is not going unnoticed, as Eden Hazard is spreading the word of his success in the sport of Formula 1.

