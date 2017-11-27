Official online NBA destination in the UK

Derrick Rose.

Report: Derrick Rose still weighing options with Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently dealing with a strange issue involving point guard Derrick Rose, who has been away from the team since suffering a sprained ankle recently.

Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP, is reportedly tired of being injured and is seriously contemplating his NBA future, which is bad news for a team that needs him on the court.

However, there is some good news for Cleveland fans and the team itself, according to recent reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday night that Rose has stayed in touch with the Cavs and hasn't gone AWOL like he did while he was with the New York Knicks last year. However, whether or not Rose actually returns to the court still remains to be seen:

"Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is staying in communication with the franchise's front office during his self-imposed exile, but his future status with the team remains unclear, league sources told ESPN," the report reads. "Rose is deliberating whether he wants to work toward returning from a sprained ankle to rejoin the Cavaliers this season, or even continue his NBA career, league sources said."

Ideally, the Cavs would like to have Rose on board at least until fellow point guard Isaiah Thomas is healthy enough to make his Cleveland debut after rehabbing a major hip injury.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN.com recently that Rose can take all the time he needs to get healthy and that the Cavs will gladly welcome him back whenever he returns.

"I don't have a time frame," Lue said. "You know, I want him to take his time. Like I said, it's a personal matter. Just know the team, the coaches, the organization, we all have his back. I wish him well, and we expect to have him back.

"... He still is very talented, which you saw in the Washington game in the early part of this year [when Rose scored 20]. And even last year. So, take as long as he needs to take, and we wish him well, and we want him back."

Though the coach has thrown his support behind Rose, it is still unclear if and when Rose will make his return to the court. With his injury history, Rose would likely need more time to recover from the sprained ankle than normal, but he also has the mental hurdles to get over after suffering through some major injuries over the past few years.

