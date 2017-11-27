Nia Jax is one of the most interesting superstars in the Women's division today, but her time in the WWE so far hasn't been easy.

It was only last month that The Hybrid Athlete took some time off from the WWE in order to reset from demanding business that is professional wrestling. She missed the TLC pay-per-view but later returned in time to be part of the Raw Women's team against SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Now she's back wrestling in the ring once more, she looks set to have a push at some point very soon to go for the Raw Women's Championship, which is currently held by her real-life best friend Alexa Bliss.

Recently though, she has opened up about the body shaming she has been receiving saying that some of these comments have been coming from her “own backyard.”

In the caption to a video of herself running on a treadmill, Nia Jax fired back at those people by saying: “I am subjected to body shaming & it’s something I have accepted. It sucks when you get it in your own backyard around people you’re changing in front of and trust with your body.”

While she didn't specify if she was talking about the WWE locker room or the gym locker room, she finished her tweet by saying: "I am a HEALTHY bigger woman, I LOVE MY BODY. Body shaming is WRONG!"

Hopefully, this kind of abuse isn't coming from other people in the WWE. Since posting this video, The Hybrid Athlete has received a lot of support from the WWE Universe.

Nia Jax wasn't on Raw last week when Paige made her return to the company after a year away alongside her new stable of the debuting Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville when they attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James, as well as Nia's best friend Alexa Bliss.

However, Jax and Paige did exchange tweets the day after the show took place teasing a possible confrontation in the future, which could take place as soon as Monday Night Raw this week, although neither superstar is currently advertised for tonight's show.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms