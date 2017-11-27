Tyson Fury is a huge fan of Deontay Wilder.

The Gyspy King has already tweeted his belief that Wilder will defeat Anthony Joshua via knockout should the two clash in 2018.

“If @BronzeBomber fights @anthonyfjoshua Wilder KOs him! Fight me first AJ I'll break u in,” Fury tweeted at the start of November.

It followed an appearance on ThaBoxingVoice in which Fury and Wilder both discussed beating Joshua next year.

“We both want him, I want him, the world wants him,” Wilder said to Fury. “I’m gonna take him out and then I’m gonna throw him to you in the UK and you’re gonna finish him off.”

Wilder has risen to prominence since his stunning first-round knockout win over Bermane Stiverne on November 4, and is now in a position to challenge Joshua for his IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO belts.

Fury bet on Deontay Wilder in 2015

The Bronze Bomber was much more destructive than he was in his 2015 victory over Stiverne, which came via unanimous decision.

It was the first time Wilder had shown he could box a full 12 rounds, as he answered many who doubted his ability.

That included Fury, who backed Stiverne to knock out Wilder in their 2015 bout.

“A lot people are saying he (Wilder) can’t box and all this, and he’s raw and he’s a windmill (puncher),” Fury said.

“I put 1,500 quid on Stiverne to knock him out (in the first fight).

“Well (what I was thinking), if I win I would get about five grand back but if I lose I’ll get about 10 million with the Wilder fight. So it was a win-win situation.”

Fury may have doubted Wilder then, but he was glowing about the WBC heavyweight champion after his latest win over Stiverne.

“From what I’ve seen on Saturday night from you, excellent performance,” he told Wilder on ThaBoxingVoice.

“Way to put an angle right round the guy and work the right hook over the top. Excellent, excellent boxing.”

One imagines Fury won’t sound quite so positive should a fight against Wilder ever get booked.

