Losing by 10 wickets in the first Test of the Ashes series, England need to bounce back, and Australian legend Shane Warne believes they must do three things in order for that to happen.

The Three Lions must work exponentially harder to defeat the strong Aussie side, who are all smiles following their impressive victory over their fierce rivals in the opening Test.

Englishmen Joe Root and Stuart Broad flopped as they failed to impress in the Ashes opener, prompting a big response from the usually impressive duo.

But, they weren't the only players to fall short.

Former England international cricketer Kevin Pietersen took a dig at James Anderson and Jake Ball following the hefty defeat, claiming that Anderson did not perform at all, while debutant Ball is not good enough to compete at this high of a level.

With the second Test right around the corner, the pressure is on for the English side as they need to avoid embarrassment by being blown away by the Aussies a second time.

Writing in the Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph, Warne claimed that England must do the following things to avoid yet another disastrous series: play the short ball better, work out how to get Steve Smith out, and the six English left-hand batsmen need to work out a way to play Nathan Lyon.

Warne wrote: "So to stay in the series, England need to do three things. Work out how to play the short ball better. Work out a plan to get Steve Smith out. And the six English left-hand batsmen need to work out a way to play Nathan Lyon.

"If England can’t get a handle on those three things, they will be in trouble."

As a squad update, there will be no suspension or punishment for Jonny Bairstow's headbutt on Cameron Bancroft. Both men laughed off the situation and claimed it was all blown out of proportion.

With the full squads set and ready, the English side should prepare to do the three things listed by Shane Warne in order to have a chance against the Aussies.

Whether England improve or not, it should be an entertaining matchup nonetheless.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms