While the Boston Celtics enjoy the talents of Kyrie Irving on a nightly basis, the Cleveland Cavaliers are yet to see their acquisition from that trade, Isaiah Thomas, take to the floor.

The point guard joined the Cavs nursing a hip injury and the team stated that they don't expect him on the court until at least January.

The good news for Wine and Gold fans is that IT has been stepping up his recovery significantly in recent weeks and looks on course to make a return sooner rather than later.

Just how soon remains to be seen but the two-time All-Star did enough to send Cavaliers fans into a frenzy on Sunday night with a cryptic tweet.

Thomas posted: "Locked In! It's almost time"

This would appear to suggest that the 28-year-old's comeback is imminent and some reports over the weekend seemed to confirm this.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said: "The Cavaliers are hopeful that All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, the key player in the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston, could be back at some point in December.

"Thomas has been increasing the progression and intensity of his rehabilitation and workouts. He has been trying to return from a hip injury that ended his season prematurely in the Eastern Conference finals last spring."

The Ohio-based franchise has taken a cautious approach with Isaiah and even though he looks to be ahead of schedule, they will slowly ease him into things and possibly have him on a minutes restriction to begin with.

Head coach Tyronn Lue reiterated the team's approach last week when asked about the progress of the All-NBA guard.

“We know he’s making progress every day, which is good for us. We just want to make sure we do what’s best for him as far as health-wise and not coming back too soon,” Lue said.

Even though Cleveland is extremely short-handed in the point guard position with Derrick Rose also out, there has been no pressure on the former Celtics man to speed up his recovery and he recently praised the organization for the way they've handled him.

"I've got to make sure I'm 100 percent healthy before I step out on the floor," he told Cleveland.com. "But these guys have not rushed me one bit. They've taken their time with me and I appreciate that. Because most teams, they want you out there, especially if things aren't going well."

After a rocky start, the Cavs are on a seven-game winning streak and are beginning to find their stride. The return of one of the leading scorers in the league last season will provide a major boost and elevate their level further.