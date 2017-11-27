In terms of British boxers, few have been more talented than David Haye.

The London-born fighter has enjoyed a stellar career, however, one thing that has always hung over his head is his dreadful record with injuries.

The Hayemaker was scheduled to fight Tony Bellew on December 17 with revenge on his mind but sadly, he had to pull out due to suffering a pectoral injury in training.

It is the fourth time that he has had to pull out of a fight in his career, with Tyson Fury one of the most high-profile cases of falling foul to his dire record.

Now, a lot of people have speculated as to why the Hayemaker is so prone to picking up injuries.

Is it his boxing style? Is he just careless when he trains? Well, the answer has just been revealed by boxing insider Steve Bunce.

HAYE'S RECKLESS TRAINING IN HIS YOUTH

“When he was 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, he trained stupidly – and I mean that nicely,” the 54-year-old said.

“He had brilliant boxing coaches at that time, a man called Mick Carney and a man called Billy Webster.

“They worked with him, technically, brilliantly. His elbows were in the right place, his feet are good, he was countering brilliantly – that was no problem.

“His problem was, he’d go into other gyms and he’d be bench pressing stupid things and kicking out stupid things because he always looked incredible.

“Even at 15, 16, 17 – he looked brilliant. The last thing he’s going to do as a fighter – and as an idiot, and I mean that in the nicest possible way – is go to a gym and allow some guy who’s about 30 or 40 to bench press more than him.

“He’s going to kill himself to do it, so that’s why he’s getting all of these injuries now.

“If he’d have started off at 15 doing hot yoga and swimming, he’d be like a mermaid. He’d be able to flip backwards. He could fight until he was 50.

“I want to see him back, even if it means he’s got to swim and do hot yoga and just hit the pads for three minutes a day.”

So, there you have it, going far too hard in training when he was younger has left him in his current state. An example to any up and coming boxer.

