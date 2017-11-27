The San Francisco 49ers are having a 2017 season to forget, so it comes as no surprise really that they're struggling to sell out their home stadium for even some of the biggest games on their schedule, such as their game against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

The 49ers suffered 24-13 loss to their NFC West rivals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, moving their record on the season to 1-10, although the game was much closer on the scoreboard than what it was on the field.

Seattle dominated for most of the game, with Russell Wilson completing 20 of his 34 passing attempts for 228 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Paul Richardson was the best performing receiver on the day for the away team, as he had four catches for 70 yards.

San Franciso didn't score their first touchdown of the day until Jimmy Garoppolo made his debut for the team late in the fourth quarter for the injured C.J. Beathard, so it's easy to see why nobody is coming to Levi's Stadium to watch the team play at home.

Seahawks vs 49ers used to be one of the hottest rivalries in the NFC, but following this weekend's game, Seattle has now won the last nine meetings between the two sides. It just hasn't been the same rivalry as it was in the past and attendances show that.

Seattle's Michael Bennett reflected on how empty the stadium was when he was playing, and how cheap he saw tickets for the game going for online.

The defensive end said: "I looked online, you could've gotten a ticket for $17. You can't even get a ticket for $17 to my house."

When he was asked how much a ticket to his house would be, he said: "Tickets to my house would be $300 a pop," adding it would get you 10 minutes with Bennett.

It hasn't been a successful first year for Kyle Shanahan at the 49ers, and he can only hope now that the team is officially out of playoff contention following this loss that they can regroup and focus on improving in year two with their potential franchise quarterback Garoppolo.

The former New England Patriot looked impressive in the two throws he made at the end of the Seahawks-49ers game and could start next week in Chicago against the Bears depending on the injury status of Beathard.

As for the Seahawks, who are now 7-4, they're still outside of the playoffs at the moment, but they'll continue to hunt down a spot in the postseason in their tough game next week against the current best team in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms