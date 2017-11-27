There are plenty of developing storylines in boxing right now and one that is picking up pace is Tyson Fury’s feud with Tony Bellew.

It began when Fury called out Bellew after David Haye pulled out of his scheduled fight with the Bomber.

And it escalated on Saturday when Bellew called out Fury in stunning fashion on Soccer AM.

“I’ve got a massive interest in fighting Stavros Flatley lookalike Tyson Fury to be honest,” Bellew said.

“Listen, he’s given me a hell of a lot of stick, as good as he is, but Stavros, if you’re out there, let’s get it going.

“Everyone says I’m scared of big heavyweights. They don’t come any bigger than Stavros Flatley, do they?

“So listen, I’m game to do it when you are.”

Fury's latest tweet suggests it could happen

Bellew would be the heavy underdog, even in Fury’s current condition, but fair play to him; not many would have the courage to challenge an opponent who has a significant height advantage.

The thought of Fury in the ring with Bellew seems farfetched - it just seems like too much of a mismatch - but the Gypsy King’s latest tweet suggests it could actually happen.

Fury posted a picture of himself holding a sign that reads: “Bellew! I want you chump!”

He added the caption: “@TonyBellew let’s get ready to rumble”.

Nobody’s backing away from it, then.

Indeed, Bellew promised Fury he would “fold you like a deck chair” on Twitter on Saturday.

Fury versus Bellew was suggested by Eddie Hearn back in March and, who knows, it could happen if the public get behind it.

But surely boxing fans would prefer to see both fighters against someone their own size.

Fury wants Joshua

Fury has repeatedly called out heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, while Bellew’s rematch with Haye could now happen in March or May.

Both of those appear to be more realistic fights.

But perhaps we’re doing a disservice to Bellew. He was helped by Haye suffering an injury in their first meeting but he still showed grit and determination to secure a TKO win.

And Fury has already raised concerns about fighting Bellew.

“Tony is a quick fighter and with him being a cruiserweight/light heavyweight he will have the speed and movement over me, which could counteract my size, and he also has quite a lot of power,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve seen him knock quite a few people out.

“Maybe it’s a difficult fight for me but that’s a fight I would take.”

