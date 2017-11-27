This Saturday, Jose Aldo will be fighting for the UFC Featherweight Championship for the eleventh time in his UFC career when he takes on Max Holloway, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

It will be the second time in the space of six months that these two fighters will meet each other inside the Octagon after the two fought back at UFC 212 in June earlier this year. Holloway won on that night via TKO in the third round and subsequently won the UFC Featherweight title off Aldo.

While this looks like it could be the start of a great rivalry between these two, it will struggle to eclipse the rivalry the Brazilian already has with the current UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor, who knocked him out in just 13 seconds in their Featherweight title fight at UFC 194 almost two years ago.

In preparation of his upcoming fight, Aldo spoke to reporters during a media day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil about a number of different topics including the current state of the 155-pound division and their champion McGregor.

Scarface said, according to MMA Fighting, that he's glad he's not in the same division as The Notorious anymore as he's holding up the lightweight division and stopping other fighters from progressing their careers.

Aldo said: “Thank God my division is moving. It would be bad if it was stuck, but my division is moving. It’s hard, right? Every athlete dreams of becoming champion, fighting for the title, and the guy is holding up the division. But it’s up to the UFC to make the decisions.

“The UFC needs to do what has to be done: you take the belt away or make him defend it. I think everyone is waiting for that.”

It's highly unlikely that McGregor steps inside an Octagon again before the end of the year, but when he does fight for UFC again, many believe it will be against interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson.

When that fight does happen, Aldo believes the American has a good chance of defeating the Irishman and becoming the undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion.

The Brazilian said: “Yes, this time is coming. He has to defend it, has to put his belt on the line in order to become champion. He only won the title. For me, Ferguson has great possibilities of becoming champion in the future.”

Of course, Aldo is going to back Ferguson over McGregor, that's a given. A unification fight between McGregor and Ferguson is predicted to happen at some point in the early parts of 2018, so we'll have to wait and see if Scarface is correct about Ferguson's future.

In the meantime, he has his own fight to worry about this weekend against Holloway at UFC 218.

