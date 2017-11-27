Jose Mourinho is quickly finding out that throwing hundreds of millions on new recruits won’t be enough in his attempts to turn Manchester United into behemoths once again.

The Portuguese has spent more than £100 million in each of his two summers at Man United but, although he’s landed a couple of trophies, it appears unlikely that this season will end with them lifting the Premier League trophy.

Manchester City are playing some incredible football under Pep Guardiola right now.

With their combination of on-field talent, innovative coaching and thriving academy, this could be the start of a dominant era at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, City showcased their ability to win hard-fought matches with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield on Sunday.

Man United, meanwhile, were unconvincing in their 1-0 win over Brighton.

Mourinho admitted last week that his team are not scoring enough goals - they’ve netted 28 times in the league, 14 fewer goals than Pep Guardiola’s side has managed.

And he’s set to address this issue by splashing the cash next summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has identified four players he wants to sign after the season and, coincidentally, all are left-footed.

He’ll have to fork out well over £200m to sign them, although the 54-year-old hasn’t faced any problems convincing Man United’s owners to back him in the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is on the list; the 27-year-old’s future was plunged into doubt when he was left out of the squad for Saturday’s match against West Brom.

Mourinho remains interested in Antoine Griezmann after the Frenchman rejected a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Griezmann has been up and down for Atletico Madrid this season but his recent displays - he’s scored three goals and provided two assists in his past two matches - will have caught Mourinho’s eye.

The 26-year-old isn’t the only La Liga star on Mourinho’s radar. Despite his persistent injury problems, Gareth Bale is still being monitored with his Real Madrid future unclear.

And the last player? Arsenall’s Mesut Ozil, whose contract expires in the summer.

If Man United can secure the German playmaker on a free, it would represent a great piece of business.

That said, the youngest player on that list is Griezmann.

Man United fans will be eager to see more youth brought through, either in the transfer market or from the academy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms