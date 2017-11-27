Anthony Martial has started the season in electric form and already has more goals than he managed in the whole of the 2016/17 campaign.

The 21-year-old French forward did not fare well during Jose Mourinho's first year in charge but has been one of Manchester United's star performers so far this season.

Martial scored a crucial winner against Spurs in October and Mourinho recently commented on his notable improvement.

"I think we had an improvement with Martial," said Man United's Portuguese coach. "He’s scoring more goals than last season. That’s why he is playing more. He has more minutes on the pitch.

"The other players are what they are. They have different kinds of qualities. Sometimes they produce a lot, and we have lots of chances and we don’t score enough."

Martial only managed four Premier League goals in 25 appearances last season and there were some suggestions that he could be sold over the summer.

Speaking to French television station teleFoot after the 1-0 win over Brighton, Martial said he wants to "tear it up" and explained the reason for his lack of focus last season.

"I had some problems off the pitch [last season] that played in my head," he told teleFoot. "I wasn't really focused.

"But now when I go out onto the pitch, I want to tear it up.

"Some people forget my age. Given my talent, they expected me to explode earlier. But everyone has their own pace. With my club I want to win as many trophies as possible, and with the national team I hope to establish myself in the first team and win the World Cup."

Martial's off the pitch problems

He moved to Manchester with his girlfriend and mother of his child Samantha in 2015 - but there was to be no happy ending for the couple.

Details of Martial's love life were plastered over the front pages in 2016 and the Manchester United star exchanged an ugly and drawn out war-of-words with his ex on social media.

No longer making headlines for his personal life, the French international now seems much more settled in a long-term relationship with Melanie Da Cruz.

