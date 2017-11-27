It is without a doubt, Formula One has been graced with a true great of the 21st century. The current number one in the United Kingdom, with 62 competitive wins to his name.

Lewis Hamilton has proven himself a legend on the Grand Prix stage, however, it must be said that he’s lined up alongside some of the sport's most iconic drivers too.

Over the past decade, the sport has seen the likes of Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button, to name just a few, address the F1 scene in victorious fashion.

However, which driver causes the most nightmares for the recently crowned four-time world champion Hamilton?

In an honest interview with Motor Sport magazine, the Brist cast his verdict on which of his current rivals are the most formidable.

“Fernando is the toughest there is, you need the utmost respect for him and really have to play your cards right," Hamilton said.

“You can race physically closer with him it would seem. His race craft is mighty.

So, it appears the Spanish maestro of Formula One stands at the forefront of Hamilton's F1 worries, but Alonso isn't alone as the Mercedes star went onto to reveal who he believes are the strongest drivers in the sport. Of course, he included himself.

Hamilton continued: “The four strongest drivers I think are me, Fernando, Sebastian and Max.

“I really hope we are all in the fight next year. You look at them all slightly differently, they all have different characteristics.

“Sebastian from this year, I could say I need to give him more space. Not in a negative way. Max takes a lot of risks - also you have to give him more space. It won’t be a problem - it’ll just be freaking tough!

“What a contest. Even I would pay to see that!”

It's clear Hamilton isn't the modest type, as he regards his own ability as to being at the top end of the sport. But can you blame him? His fourth drivers' championship once again proved the doubters wrong.

In yesterday’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton pulled up short with a second place spot behind teammate Valtteri Bottas. Nevertheless, nothing can take away

