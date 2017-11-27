Formula 1

.

Lewis Hamilton has named who he thinks are Formula 1's four strongest drivers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It is without a doubt, Formula One has been graced with a true great of the 21st century. The current number one in the United Kingdom, with 62 competitive wins to his name.

Lewis Hamilton has proven himself a legend on the Grand Prix stage, however, it must be said that he’s lined up alongside some of the sport's most iconic drivers too.

Over the past decade, the sport has seen the likes of Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button, to name just a few, address the F1 scene in victorious fashion.

However, which driver causes the most nightmares for the recently crowned four-time world champion Hamilton?

In an honest interview with Motor Sport magazine, the Brist cast his verdict on which of his current rivals are the most formidable.

“Fernando is the toughest there is, you need the utmost respect for him and really have to play your cards right," Hamilton said.

“You can race physically closer with him it would seem. His race craft is mighty.

So, it appears the Spanish maestro of Formula One stands at the forefront of Hamilton's F1 worries, but Alonso isn't alone as the Mercedes star went onto to reveal who he believes are the strongest drivers in the sport. Of course, he included himself.

Hamilton continued: “The four strongest drivers I think are me, Fernando, Sebastian and Max.

AUTO-PRIX-MEX-F1-QUALIFYING

“I really hope we are all in the fight next year. You look at them all slightly differently, they all have different characteristics.

“Sebastian from this year, I could say I need to give him more space. Not in a negative way. Max takes a lot of risks - also you have to give him more space. It won’t be a problem - it’ll just be freaking tough!

“What a contest. Even I would pay to see that!”

TOPSHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-ABU DHABI-PODIUM

It's clear Hamilton isn't the modest type, as he regards his own ability as to being at the top end of the sport. But can you blame him? His fourth drivers' championship once again proved the doubters wrong.

In yesterday’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton pulled up short with a second place spot behind teammate Valtteri Bottas. Nevertheless, nothing can take away

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Fernando Alonso
Mercedes
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Michael Bennett roasts 49ers in brilliant post-game interview

Michael Bennett roasts 49ers in brilliant post-game interview

WWE's Nia Jax fires back at people body shaming her on Twitter

WWE's Nia Jax fires back at people body shaming her on Twitter

Jose Mourinho already knows the four players he wants to sign next summer

Jose Mourinho already knows the four players he wants to sign next summer

Sadio Mane has revealed exactly how he felt about being dropped for Liverpool v Chelsea

Sadio Mane has revealed exactly how he felt about being dropped for Liverpool v Chelsea

Anthony Martial has finally revealed the reason for his poor form last season

Anthony Martial has finally revealed the reason for his poor form last season

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again