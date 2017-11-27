In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers throwing football 50-plus yards just weeks after breaking collarbone

Back in Week 6, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered what looked to be a season-ending injury during his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, as a hit from Anthony Barr caused him to fracture his right collarbone.

In the days after picking up the injury, Rodgers had surgery on his shoulder, which resulted in a total of 13 screws being used to stabilize his collarbone, and he was placed on injured reserve, meaning he won’t be able to play again until Week 15.

Ultimately though, there would be no need to bring him back if the Packers aren't in the playoffs. However, in the scenario in which they were, or if they were close to securing a spot in the postseason, it looks like the quarterback will be ready to take snaps again from under center.

Prior to the Packers vs Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Rodgers was seen throwing footballs on Heinz Field only six weeks after he had his shoulder surgery. A great sight for all fans of Green Bay's number 12.

According to Dave Schroeder, the Packers quarterback was seen throwing the ball upwards of 50 yards down the field. Although you can't see the complete throw in the video further down in this article, it's good to see the two-time NFL MVP throwing the ball once more as it means he's close to full health.

Unfortunately for the Packers though, their playoff hopes took a hit last night when they lost 31-28 to the Steelers. However, their next two games are very winnable, as they're going up against the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning they could be 7-6 by the time Rodgers is expected to return.

If other results go their way as well, they could be in a good spot to make a final push for the playoffs in a season that many expected to be over for them when Rodgers went down with his shoulder injury in Week 6.

So long as Green Bay has a shot at making the playoffs, it's hard to consider 2017 a lost season for them, especially when you take into account the secret weapon they have waiting on the sidelines itching to go.

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

