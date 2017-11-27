One former WWE star just made a bold comparison between Enzo Amore and Chris Jericho - but not for their in-ring work of course.

Amore sports a wacky look on WWE TV, which includes an explosive hairstyle that some WWE fans wear themselves via a wig sold by WWE. Storm took to Twitter to post a picture of former WWE Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho back in 1998, when he worked in the Cruiserweight Division for WCW before defecting to WWE, where he had a hairstyle very similar to the one Amore has today:

A fan responded to Storm by posting a much more accurate comparison, between Amore and former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty Too Hotty:

Amore currently reigns as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion of the world, however, his run hasn't come without a bit of controversy. Amore reportedly has brought some of his friends backstage with him at WWE events to take videos and pictures.

This is something that is considered taboo to talents backstage. Amore has also been kicked off of a tour bus by Roman Reigns after being heard bragging about how much money he makes with the company.

It's believed that Amore is one of the more disliked talents in the WWE locker room. Amore started off as a fan-favorite when he tag teamed with Big Cass. Eventually, however, Cass turned on Enzo and went solo.

Cass was originally slated to emerge as the heel of the group, however, after suffering a bad injury that would keep him out of action for several months, Amore moved to the Cruiserweight Division and is now one of the top heels on 205 Live and Monday Night RAW.

While the comparison between Amore and Jericho's looks are laughable, if someone tried to compare their work inside the ring that would be a huge disrespect to "Y2J." Jericho is one of the best workers of all time, while Amore is still very green working inside the ropes.

What are your thoughts on Storm's comparison between Amore and Jericho? Do you think that Amore has the potential to be a bigger star than he's made out to be on WWE TV moving forward? Or will he use the WWE platform to move on to bigger and better things after gaining some more noterietay?

