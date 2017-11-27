At this rate, WWE's plans for the 25th Anniversary Show of Monday Night RAW could leave fans with one of the best episodes of the program that they've seen in quite some time.

RAW is WWE's flagship show and is often referred to as the "A Show" amongst the wrestling community. That theory was certainly confirmed when RAW bested SmackDown Live in their battle with one another at Survivor Series for brand superiority.

Throughout the years RAW has proven to be Vince McMahon's greatest creation. The glory years of wrestling featured some of the best memories for professional wrestling fans on Monday Night RAW, as they battled the ratings war with WCW's Monday Night Nitro.

WWE was able to push the envelope with their creative decisions and create some of the best television of its era. Fast-forward 25 years later and WCW has been put out of business by Vince McMahon and company, and RAW reigns supreme as the premiere show for sports entertainment.

A special 25 year anniversary show is being planned to celebrate RAW's success, and it will be a special simulcast event from both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center in New York City.

WWE is putting a ton of effort into planning the show, and it's being considered as "all-hands-on-deck." Stars such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are expected to be making special guest appearances, and it turns out WWE has even more in plan.

Per a report from PWInsider, WWE is contacting Superstars and personalities of WWE's past to film video messages for the show. It's not yet known if those messages will be broadcasted during the show itself, or used for promotional work instead.

It seems as though WWE wants to make this one of their better shows in recent memory, so perhaps more surprises could be in store for wrestling fans as plans for the event progress.

What are your thoughts on WWE's plans for the 25th Anniversary show of Monday Night RAW? What are some of your favorite RAW moments of all time? And do you think the show will live up to the hype when it's all said and done? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms