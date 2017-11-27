WWE

WWE's women could be prepping for another first-ever match

The Women's Revolution in WWE has really seemed to take over the past few years, and it only looks like it's going to get bigger from here on out.

In the past several years WWE fans have witnessed may first times for the women of professional wrestling; such as the first-ever Hell In A Cell match, Steel Cage main event, Money In The Bank Ladder Match, and so many more.

Today the talent on the women's side of the roster has never been better with stars such as Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Paige, and so many more leading the charge. 

The talent pool is only expected to grow larger as women continue to get called up from developmental in NXT. With the tremendous amount of success the Women's Revolution has seen as of late, it looks like WWE could be getting ready for yet another first-ever for the women of the company.

Per a report from Ryan Satin & James McKenna on Wrestling Sheet Radio (as they were discussing a possible Women's Royal Rumble match that doesn't seem to be on WWE's radar anytime soon), there has reportedly been talk in WWE about a possible Women's Elimination Chamber match.

WWE has already confirmed an Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) event for February of 2018, and it's expected to be a RAW exclusive event. Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle also teased the match's possibility not too long ago.

When asked during a Q&A session on his official Facebook page why the RAW Women's Championship hasn't been defended in an Elimination Chamber match yet, Angle simply responded “Patience. You will”.

It's a great thing to see when the women of professional wrestling have evolved from Bra & Panties matches, into matches such as Hell In A Cell and Money In The Bank. As time rolls onward the future of Women's Wrestling continues to look very bright indeed.

What are your thoughts on WWE possibly planning a first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match soon? Do you think that the match is too violent for women to participate in? Or should WWE break down all the barriers for the women in professional wrestling? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

