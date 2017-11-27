It seems as though some beef is brewing between fellow former UFC combatants Gegard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald.

MacDonald is a former UFC welterweight title challenger who came extremely close to capturing the 170-pound throne, but fell just short against Robbie Lawler back in 2015. Despite the loss, "The Red King" is still recognized as one of the most dominant welterweights the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has to offer today.

Mousasi is a former top middleweight contender in the UFC who has earned wins over the likes of Chris Weidman, Uriah Hall, Vitor Belfort, and so many more. He recently made his debut for Bellator MMA when he defeated Alexander Shlemenko via unanimous decision back in October.

He now keeps a close eye on the middleweight division as he eyes that weight class' title. Current division champ Rafael Carvalho is set to defend his strap against Alessio Sakara at Bellator 190 in Florence, Italy on Dec. 9th.

As for MacDonald, he made quite the impression in his Bellator MMA debut when he submitted Paul Daley in the second round of their May clash. He is now scheduled to challenge Douglas Lima for the Bellator MMA welterweight title in January.

It seems as though MacDonald could also be setting up a potential showdown with Mousasi down the road as well. He took to Twitter to express his belief that Mousasi actually lost his fight against Shlemenko, and indicated the judges got the decision wrong:

Mousasi responded to this during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. He went as far as comparing MacDonald to a 'mass murderer' (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Rory MacDonald can get it himself,” Mousasi said. “Let him win his fight and then let him talk. He shouldn’t talk, he’s an idiot. He looks like a mass murderer. He should shut his mouth.

“He’s a weird guy,” Mousasi said. “Let him talk. Let him win his fights. He has his own bad performances, so he shouldn’t talk about me.”

“He’s a Canadian, I thought Canadians were more polite with that,” Mousasi continued. “He looks weird. Let him change his face before he talks.”

What are your thoughts on Mousasi comparing MacDonald to a 'mass murderer?' Do you think that perhaps the comparison was a little too inappropriate? Or should we not get too sensitive when it comes to a sport as violent as MMA can be? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

