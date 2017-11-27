For rugby starlet, Sam Simmonds, a dream became reality as he was selected to represent England for the first time against Argentina at the start of the Autumn. He followed that up with another impressive display against Samoa, on Saturday.

The number eight certainly turned heads, helping the team to 48-14 thrashing on home turf at Twickenham.

Despite a strong performance from the 23-year-old, head coach, Eddie Jones still found a bone to pick at, though.

A somewhat strange request has been put forward from the England gaffer, prompting the young player to swap out the Cornish pasties for a particular Japanese food…

“Simmonds did pretty well, he’s a good young rugby player, we just need to get some beef on him now,” said Jones, per Devon Live.

“We might have to send him down to Miyazaki in Japan to get him some Miyazaki beef. Those Cornish pasties are clearly not working.

“He has a nice feel to the game, he doesn’t talk a lot but gets on with it. He’s a good prospect for us.”

As most of us ask ourselves when hearing Eddie Jones' bizarre-sounding request, what exactly is Miyazaki beef?

Miyazaki is located on the Japanese island of Kyushu and the meat that it produces is well known for it’s prime quality and local popularity.

So there you have it, the key to success lies on Japan’s most profound selection of meat, according to Jones.

If Simmonds is looking to add to his two England caps, it appears he will have to make some adjustments to the weekly shopping list.

The young Englishman caught the eye of Jones, after a series of impressive performances for his domestic club, Exeter Chiefs.

With England hosting some of history’s most famous number eight’s, such as Lawrence Dallaglio and Dean Richards for example - could Simmonds someday place himself alongside them in the history books?

We cannot be sure but maybe his investment into the Miyazaki beef could soon decide his fate…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms