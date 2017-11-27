Sadio Mane has endured a difficult season so far, as he attempts to follow-up his explosive debut campaign on Merseyside.

The Senegal international struck 13 times in 27 Premier League appearances last term, as well as adding six assists, as Liverpool ensured qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

However, Mane hasn't scored domestically since the Reds' 4-0 thumping of Arsenal in August, having scored in both of their two games before that.

His campaign so far has been disrupted by injury and suspension, missing five of Liverpool's 13 matches, though the Reds are only two points away from the Champions League places in sixth position.

Mane has also had to watch team mate Mohamed Salah steal the limelight that he enjoyed last year, with the Egyptian scoring 10 times in his first 13 Premier League matches for the club.

Unfortunately for the former Southampton man, his season hit a new low on Saturday night, as Liverpool were held 1-1 by Chelsea.

Having scored in the Reds' enthralling 3-3 draw in Sevilla just days earlier, Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Mane on the bench for their meeting with Chelsea, opting to start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in his place.

Klopp's choice actually paid dividends, as 'the Ox' got the assist for Salah's opening goal, before Willian's cross-shot looped over Simon Mignolet to steal a point for the visitors.

Following the equaliser, Mane was sent on with Adam Lallana in the 89th minute, hardly giving him enough time to make an impact and affect the result.

And at full-time, he displayed his frustration with his manager, as television cameras captured Mane in a heated row with Klopp.

You can see a video of the incident below, with the Senegal man clearly upset.

Ahead of their visit to Stoke City, Mane revealed being dropped was 'difficult' for him, but he was keen to move on from the incident, with Liverpool looking to keep the pressure on their rivals with two wins this week.

"It was not easy for me," he admitted.

"It was a difficult moment. But it’s part of football and it can happen.

"It’s important for me to come back now. I’m feeling very well."

Mane has been a mainstay in Klopp's starting XI ever since his £34m move from the Saints last summer, starting all but one of his 34 Premier League appearances for the club before Saturday, which was ironically against Chelsea last season.

Speaking after the match against the Blues on Saturday, Klopp played down the bust-up, and put it down to a miscommunication between the pair.

"I was shouting at him because he was in the centre," he claimed.

"He said to me that Mo [Salah] wanted to come into the position but Mo had 90 minutes in his legs.

"I wanted Sadio on the right wing. Everything is now sorted immediately."

