Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre could miss a significant amount of time after injury

Earlier this month (Sat. November 18, 2017) WWE held one of its best TakeOver events to date with NXT TakeOver: Houston WarGames, however, it saw the loss of one of the biggest stars on the show today.

In the main event of the evening former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre dropped his title to Andrade "Cien" Almas in what looked to be a botched DDT move as McIntyre continued to hold onto the top rope as he went down. It was originally feared that the former Intercontinental Champion may have suffered a torn bicep.

After the match McIntyre was assisted to the backstage locker room area and attended to by a trainer, and he was favoring his left arm the entire time. During a post-event interview with Cathy Kelly of WWE.com, Triple H revealed that it was indeed feared McIntyre suffered a torn bicep.

Even former WWE Superstar Taz, who took to Twitter on the matter, noted that he saw the possible injury after McIntyre was hit with the DDT by Almas. It was believed that McIntyre was close to being called up to the main roster due to the fact that he dropped the title.

Per a report from PWInsider it seems as though McIntyre is already rehabbing the injury and he is expected to be out until early April 2018. It is possible that McIntyre returns to NXT at the TakeOver event that's supposed to go down before the actual event, or perhaps even return at WrestleMania itself.

Despite the speculation, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. McIntyre took to Twitter earlier today (Mon. November 27, 2017) to comment on his status after the injury:

McIntyre has proved to be an extraordinary talent inside the ring and has vastly improved since his first run with the company. After gaining some experience on the indies and reinventing himself in NXT, a main roster run for the ex-Intercontinental Champion would be very fun indeed.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre's injury being just as bad as originally expected? Do you think NXT's roster will suffer without the recognizable face of McIntyre on a weekly basis? Or will the talent-stacked division do just fine in his absence? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

