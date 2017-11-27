Michael Bisping's decision to fight a combatant the magnitude of Kelvin Gastelum so soon after getting rendered unconscious by Georges St-Pierre earlier this month wasn't received very well by mixed martial arts (MMA) fans - and longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan agrees with them.

Bisping was the UFC middleweight champion of the world earlier this month, before he welcomed back ex-UFC welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre to the Octagon after several years of initial retirement. The pair put on a great back-and-forth and bloody slugfest, however, it was the Canadian who would emerge victorious.

After landing a huge hook that rocked Bisping and knocked him to the canvas, GSP was able to lock in a rear-naked choke that would force "The Count" to go unconscious. Bisping's first and only run as a UFC champion was over.

Just a few weeks later, Bisping would then step in to replace Anderson Silva against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Shanghai. Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion himself, was removed from the fight after failing yet another United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test.

When Bisping and Gastelum collided, however, Bisping was put to sleep with a huge hook by the former Ultimate Fighter winner, confirming the fears of many MMA fans who suspected he was fighting way too soon after his scrap with GSP.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, to comment on Bisping's 'crazy' decision to fight again so soon (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I don’t think you should be allowed to fight three weeks after you have a brutal fight like Michael Bisping did with GSP.

"He got rocked, he got choked unconscious, and then three weeks later he’s fighting a really dangerous up-and-coming Kelvin Gastelum? It just does not make sense. I don’t think it’s smart.

"I understand the UFC needed someone to fill in on short notice because Anderson Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and they did not want to lose the Shanghai main event.

"I know Bisping wanted to do it, I know Bisping would probably do it again. If you asked Bisping to fight in a few weeks he would probably do it again.

"Someone was talking about him fighting in England, probably in March. Boy, that’s less crazy, but still, crazy. We’re basically into December.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan's comments regarding Bisping's quick turnaround back into the Octagon after suffering such a nasty loss to St-Pierre? Do you think that the Englishman should've taken a significant amount of time off before stepping into the cage again? Or did Bisping make the right call in getting right back at it after losing his title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

