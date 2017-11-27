Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

What Cristiano Ronaldo's mother did in the stands during the penalty v Malaga

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to his La Liga goal drought by scoring the winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over Malaga.

The 32-year-old Portuguese forward, who has already scored eight Champions League goals, has incredibly only managed two goals in nine La Liga outings.

Ronaldo's second goal of the 2017/18 campaign came in the 76th minute of Real Madrid's dramatic 3-2 win over Malaga.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who lie eight points adrift of Barcelona, had twice taken the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu through Karim Benzema and Casemiro.

"In this game we added three points, but for sure we will make things better," said Zidane.

"We started the game well and scored the first goal quickly, which is important. But everything changed and the second half was very difficult.

"We have to be positive because we have won three points. We are happy with the result even though there were other things that were not as we wanted."

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - La Liga

There's no such thing as being "unsackable" at Real Madrid but Zidane's back-to-back Champions League success certainly makes his job far more secure.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia on Sunday night but are still considered huge favourites to win the title thanks to Real Madrid's underwhelming start to the season.

Ronaldo's misses penalty but scores rebound

He's almost certain to win his fifth Ballon d'Or but Ronaldo has unquestionably been struggling in the early stages of the season - at least domestically.

The former Manchester United winger failed to convert a host of chances and was finally given the opportunity to end his goal drought from the penalty spot.

Real Madrid v Malaga - La Liga

Ronaldo's penalty was saved but he immediately fired home the rebound to secure all three points.

Ronaldo's mum in the stands

On Monday, footage was shared in Spain of Ronaldo's mother, girlfriend and son watching - or not, as the case may be - in the stands.

His mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, couldn't even bare to watch and was alerted to her son's success with a slap from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Only a mother would behave like this.

Ronaldo is expected to be rested when 'Los Blancos' host Fuenlabrada in the second leg of their Copa del Rey match on Tuesday night.

