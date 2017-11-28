Twitter was abuzz on Monday night at some very exciting news surrounding Ben Stokes.

The unquestionably talented 26-year-old all-rounder was still in England over the weekend as Australia won the first test of the Ashes by 10 wickets in Brisbane.

Stokes was arrested and held by police overnight in September after an incident outside a night club in Bristol.

The ECB had previously said he will not be considered for the Ashes while the police investigation is still underway.

There were suggestions Stokes would take part in the final three Tests if police didn’t charge him with assault.

The next Test, a day-nighter in Adelaide, begins on Saturday, and Joe Root's men will need a big improvement in order to retain the urn.

Stokes spotted at Heathrow Airport

England's chances down under appeared to dramatically improve after a photograph emerged which supposedly showed Stokes on his way to Australia.

The tweet quickly went viral and England fans - as well as a host of media outlets - got behind the story quickly.

However, the interesting story developed throughout Monday night.

Michael Vaughan reveals the truth

The former England captain took to social media to clear up the shock news circulating about Stokes.

Vaughan told his followers that their star man "isn’t on a Big Bird Down Under" but did offer some hope with his hashtag "yet".

Sky Sports reveal why Stokes was at Heathrow

Soon after Vaughan revealed that the rumours were 'fake news', Sky Sports revealed that Stokes was indeed boarding a long-haul flight from London's Heathrow Airport.

However, the New Zealand born cricketer was reportedly heading to his native country to practice and spend time with his family.

His flight to visit family in New Zealand was not arranged by the ECB, who later confirmed the reports.

"He [Stokes] is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps," the ECB said.

Another former England cricketer Matt Prior offered his two cents and suggested that Stokes is heading to New Zealand because it's a good place to acclimatise.

It certainly makes sense.

Last of all, the man who everyone was talking about on Twitter sent a tweet himself.

Stokes chose not to extinguish the rumours - perhaps fans should indeed prepare themselves for his return.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms