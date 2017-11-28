English cricket legend Ian Botham has given his verdict on the team's performance in the first Test of the Ashes.

According to Beefy, there are areas where England should do better when the second Test starts on Saturday and released a 3-point plan for the team to level the series up.

Botham believes that Australia were better in every aspect of the first Test, but their biggest advantage was Steve Smith.

"He was the difference between the sides in the first Test and showed just how hard it is going to be for England to get him out, but that is the challenge and they should be right up for it in Adelaide," Botham explained in his Mirror column.

"They have got a great chance to level the series in the day/night Test starting on Saturday in Adelaide, where I think their bowlers will be more effective and where Australia might not feel quite at home as they do in Brisbane."

As far as the 3-step plan is concerned, the first and biggest improvement according to Beefy must come in the way England play the short stuff.

"They have been working on it in the build-up, but now they’ve actually seen what it is all about they can refine those plans and make them better.

"Their heroes are Lillee, Thomson, Pascoe, McDermott, Hughes, Lee, Johnson — because they all gave the English bruises as well as took wickets.

"This is what Ashes cricket is about and England have to front up."

"Puff your chest out, take a blow or two and show that you will not be intimidated. Do not give your wicket away with an airy-fairy swish."

The second area which needs improvement is how England play Nathan Lyon.

"I thought he was excellent and bowled with great skill and control, but we made it easier than we should have done for him," Botham continued.

"There were few batsmen prepared to attack him the way the Aussies went after Moeen Ali, who didn’t bowl anywhere near his best.

"England have got quite a few left-handers and if they just let Lyon bowl and bring slip into play then they will be stuffed. They have to give him something to think about."

The third improvement Botham needs to see is in the way his countrymen go about bowling to the Aussie tail, starting with Pat Cummins.

"There was too much line and length and sitting-in for my liking.

"England have to stick it up him from the off and not let him settle.

"His partnership with Smith was huge, when we had a chance to grab hold of the game."

Botham finishes his analysis with the belief that as long as England fix the above-mentioned issues, they will come out victorious on Saturday.

"If England can get those three things sorted in Adelaide, then their natural ability in conditions that should help them can be enough to make sure it is 1-1 going to Perth."

