Hoping to make a 2018 return to boxing, Tyson Fury has given an extended interview to iFL TV in which he spoke in detail about a number of topics.

The 29-year-old self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King' spoke candidly throughout the incredible 50 minute interview - and he didn't hold back when the conversation turned to Anthony Joshua.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles and is expected to fight New Zealander Joseph Parker early in 2018.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has already spoken about a potential super-fight between Joshua and Fury.

You can be sure that boxing fans would absolutely love to see the two of them go at it.

Fury turned his attention to Joshua's potential bout with Parker and supported the 25-year-old's recent claims about the Londoner's dodgy chin.

"Eddie Hearn and Joshua see Joseph Parker as an easy victim, but like that clip (video produced by Team Parker last week) showed – the little fat Bulgarian chinned him, bish, bash, wallop, and sat him down in the corner," Fury said in an interview with iFL TV.

"(Joshua) was a big weightlifter then too and that was a little fat man punching his head in for him. Can Parker beat him? Yes, he can. Parker is as tough as a brick and as game as a pebble and is young and ambitious with no expectations on him. Nobody expects Parker to beat Joshua – it's all about the weightlifter, let's go in there and blast a few out – bash, bash, bash.

"This isn't Muhammad Ali, this is a man built-up believing in his own hype and a man who is going to come crashing down to earth very, very soon.

"Parker can beat Joshua, he can knock him out. Joshua's chin is dodgy. We know this for a fact. We've seen Klitschko drag him off the canvas, wobble him, shake him, rock him, the young Daniel (Dubois) 20-year-old is supposed to have knocked him out in sparring.

"I've heard plenty of knockout videos and plenty of knockout rumours, and dropped and all that, so we know he can be hurt and hit because we've seen it on TV. Klitschko's done him, a man 40 odd year-old."

Check out the amazing full interview below.

