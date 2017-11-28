Football

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League.

Ian Wright thinks he knows where Mesut Ozil will be playing his football next season

Published

Football News
24/7

Mesut Ozil's recent form has caught the eye of potential suitors, as the German nears ever closer to the expiry of his contract.

The Arsenal man is in his fifth season at the club, following a £42.5m move on deadline day in September 2013, and has been one of their most influential players over the years, with 24 goals and 48 assists in 126 Premier League games.

This season got off to a slow start for the former Real Madrid maestro, failing to directly contribute to a goal in his first six appearances.

However, he has since opened his account for the campaign with an expert header in Arsenal's 5-2 thumping of Everton, as well as adding three assists.

He's helped Arsenal climb back into the top four, having missed out on Champions League football last term for the first time this century.

But his contract situation does continue to cloud over his recent performances, amid constant speculation about his future.

Ozil has been heavily linked with Barcelona and Manchester United, where he could reunite with his former manager Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has had his say on the matter though, and he believes Ozil's next destination will be to the club's old enemy.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Wright claims Ozil is a 'shoo-in' for Manchester United, where he thinks he would flourish as a player.

"Mesut Ozil on a free to Manchester United on a free looks a shoo-in," he told the BBC, per the Mirror. "I’m sure Jose would love to do that.

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League

"That would frighten me to death. He is a great talent and having great players around him would lift him up as well.

"I’m sure him and his agent would not push it this far if they were going to sign (for Arsenal)."

Ozil is a doubt for Wednesday's game against Huddersfield on Wednesday night, having missed Sunday's dramatic 1-0 win at Burnley with illness.

However, he could be back in time to face his potential future employers Manchester United at the weekend.

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Ian Wright
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Football
Germany Football
Alexis Sanchez

