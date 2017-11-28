Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed the two advantages his countryman Tony Bellew holds over him.

Bellew was scheduled to face David Haye for a rematch on December 17, but due to Haye's most recent injury, the fight was postponed.

So "The Bomber" is now without an opponent or fight coming up, despite going through almost 12 weeks of camp. He and his team are pleased with the progress achieved during that period, so it would be a pity if they just throw it all away.

The lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been calling Bellew out since Haye pulled out and is gunning for a May encounter when he is expected to make a return next year.

The 29-year-old even admitted that Bellew would have a couple of important advantages over him.

"He says he’s not frightened of big guys and he wants to fight the biggest of them all," Fury told talkSPORT, via The Metro.

"I don’t know how realistic he is with his comments on Soccer AM but that’s another lucrative fight for both fighters and we are in this to make a living and take punches to the face, which would be a good fight for me.

"Tony is a quick fighter and with him being a cruiserweight/light heavyweight he will have the speed and movement over me, which could counteract my size, and he also has quite a lot of power.

"I’ve seen him knock quite a few people out.

"Maybe it’s a difficult fight for me but that’s a fight I would take."

Bellew had assured he was interested in that fight too. Unlike his coach, Dave Coldwell, who is not a fan of the idea.

“He’s too big,” Coldwell recently said in an interview with Boxing News.

“That’s not a fight I would entertain whatsoever. Fury is big, long and very, very clever in that ring. There’s no way that I’d be interested in that fight.”

Anyway, in order for Bellew or anyone else to fight Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion needs to get his boxing licence back.

Fury has not fought since November 2015 due to UKAD and mental health issues. The British Boxing Board of Control will not re-issue Fury’s boxing licence until he is proven innocent of a doping charge. UKAD is set to resume the hearing about the potential doping violation by Fury in December.

