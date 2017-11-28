Magic (8-13) 109; Pacers (12-9) 129

The Orlando Magic have now lost their ninth game straight after suffering a 129-109 defeat to the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night. Victor Oladipo (26/6/5) and Bojan Bogdanovic (22/3/0) played well to help the Pacers win, while Jonathon Simmons (21/3/1) led Orlando as their best player on the night

Cavaliers (13-7) 113; 76ers (11-8) 91

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to eight games after a strong 113-91 win against the Philadelphia 76ers away at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. LeBron James (30/13/6) led the Cavs on the night, while Joel Embiid (30/11/0) tried to turn things around for the 76ers, who had won three straight and five of their last six entering this game, but he couldn't do enough.

Pistons (13-6) 118; Celtics (18-4) 108

The Detroit Pistons managed to pick up a big win in the Eastern Conference as they travelled to the TD Garden in Boston and defeated the Celtics 118-108 on Monday night. Tobias Harris (31/8/0) scored the most points for the Pistons on the night, while Andre Drummond (26/22/6) had season-highs in both points and rebounds. Marcus Smart (23/3/6) was the best performer for the Celtics on the night but couldn't stop the team from losing their first game at home since their home opener.

Blazers (13-8) 103; Knicks (10-10) 91

The Portland Trail Blazers wrapped up a strong five-game road trip with their third straight victory after defeating the New York Knicks 103-91 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Damian Lillard (32/1/5) was the best performer on the night for the Trail Blazers, while Kristaps Porzingis (22/7/1) returned from a one-game absence and did well but couldn't stop the loss from happening.

Nets (7-13) 103; Rockets (16-4) 117

The Houston Rockets continue their dominance at the top of the Western Conference and extend their winning streak to five after a 117-103 victory at home at the Toyota Center against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. James Harden (37/10/8) led the Rockets to victory after scoring 20 points in the first quarter alone and was two assists away from a triple-double, while Chris Paul (4/6/14) had a season-high in assists. Isaiah Whitehead (24/3/3) and the Nets responded with a zone defense against Houston, but ultimately couldn't change the outcome of the game.

Mavericks (5-16) 108; Spurs (13-7) 115

The San Antonio Spurs picked up a 115-108 win against the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center on Monday night in Tony Parker's (6/0/4) first game since picking up his crushing injury in last year's playoffs. LaMarcus Aldridge (33/10/3) and Pau Gasol (25/6/4) had season-highs in points on the night for the Spurs, while Dennis Smith Jr. (19/1/5) and Wesley Matthews (19/2/2) each lead the Mavericks in points.

Kings (6-14) 110; Warriors (15-6) 106

With Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant injured and sitting out, the Sacramento Kings managed to defeat the Golden State Warriors 110-106 at the Oracle Arena on Monday night. The Warriors' defense fell apart late as Bogdan Bogdanovic (12/2/3) made a go-ahead bank shot with 12.6 seconds left in the game. Willie Cauley-Stein (19/8/6) scored the most points for the Kings, while Klay Thompson (21/5/2) did the same thing for the Warriors.

Lakers (8-12) 115; Clippers (8-11) 120

The Los Angeles Clippers hold the bragging rights in the city of Los Angeles after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 120-115 at the Staples Center on Monday night, picking up their 11th straight home victory in the process, but it came at a price. Lou Williams (42/4/3) scored a season-high in points and helped the Clippers rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers after Blake Griffin (26/11/6) left the game with an apparent knee injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (29/6/1) was the best performer on the night for the Lakers.