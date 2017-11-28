2018 looks all set to be a stellar calendar year in the heavyweight boxing division.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker hold the titles, and all are willing to put them on the line against each other, meaning we could have an undisputed heavyweight king in 12 months time.

One spanner thrown into the works, for the champions at least, is the potential return of former heavyweight king Tyson Fury, who has announced plans to get back in the ring and box at least three times next year.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn stated an interest in managing the 'Gypsy King' if he successfully gets his license reinstated by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), though he opted to pen a deal with MTK Global earlier this week.

Hearn has also revealed that he's held preliminary discussions with both Parker and Wilder's management teams in a bid to schedule the unification fights, though no significant progress has yet been made.

Parker, however, has been making it very clear that he wants to meet AJ in the ring, by tweeting the Englishman several times.

Previously, the Kiwi complained about an insulting offer that he got from Hearn, saying that he wouldn't accept less than a 40% cut of the earnings from the fight.

He then claimed he would take 35% just a few days later, which Hearn rejected, and he has now come back with a new clause to try to encourage Joshua to take the fight, though he may not be too happy with it.

Parker has boasted about never hitting the canvas, unlike AJ who was dropped by a thunderous Wladimir Klitschko right hand.

So to try and entice his potential opponent, he lowered his asking price for the cut to 35%, and added a rematch clause in case he is 'worried' about the strength of his chin.

It is certainly a very cheeky request from Parker, who is trying his all to make the fight happen.

Joshua has stated in the past that any business he does will be done behind closed doors though, so the odds shouldn't be too high on the Watford fighter giving the Kiwi a response.

If terms can be agreed though, Parker could very well come to regret that tweet.

