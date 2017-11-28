Zlatan Ibrahimovic had Old Trafford in his palm when he returned from seven months out injured this month, striding onto the field to rapturous applause against Newcastle.

Nevertheless, his comeback, albeit just three games old, hasn't exactly been a fairytale.

There is a large section of Manchester United fans that remain skeptical about the idea of Ibrahimovic playing alongside Romelu Lukaku with early evidence causing a few surprises.

In the games with Newcastle and Brighton, Lukaku has been shoved out the right wing in an unfamiliar role that's seen the Belgian forced to track back and fly in with tackles.

Jose Mourinho remains satisfied, though, and even remarked: "The way Romelu wins the corner for the goal, the way Romelu ends the game making tackles in the left-back position - that is the mentality I want."

So the influence of Ibrahimovic's return is already very clear on the pitch and - as per Marcos Rojo - on the training ground, too.

If there's anything you can fault the 36-year-old for, it certainly isn't effort and his teammate has conceded that him and Ibrahimovic sometimes go a little too far at Carrington.

During an interview with Argentine publication Clarin, Rojo was asked about Mourinho and explained: "He's always happy, close to the players, he's a very happy person, he helped me a lot, he got the best out of me.

"He always tells us to play quietly in practice because with Ibra we kill each other with kicks.

"He's an amazing character, but for those who don't know him, he seems like a bighead but he's a phenomenon, he's a beast who goes forward and wants to win everything."

Sorry Marcos, but we can only see one winner in that exchange, especially when even Lukaku is being shoved out wide.

Ibrahimovic brings a fierce winning mentality to a United squad already playing catch-up with their city neighbours who have made the best start to a season in Premier League history.

The Swede will have to hope his return from that damning ACL injury is littered with as many goals as the build up to it.

Rojo also gave something of a minor exclusive in revealing Ibrahimovic's thoughts on emerging from international retirement for the 2018 World Cup.

He explained: "I asked Ibra that now that they are in the World Cup if he would like to go, he says no but I don't know… for me he has to go."

Make it happen, Zlatan.

