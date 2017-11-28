Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has spoken up about the FA's controversial decision to clear Romelu Lukaku of any wrongdoing.

The FA decided to review footage from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Brighton which clearly showed the Belgian striker kicking out at Brighton's Gaetan Bong.

Lukaku, 24, was facing a three-game ban, which would've ruled him out of the upcoming trip to Arsenal as well as the Manchester derby.

To the surprise of many on social media, a Football Association panel decided no retrospective action was required.

The former Everton star began his Old Trafford career in unstoppable form but has only managed one goal in his last ten Manchester United outings.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recent return to fitness will surely put Lukaku's spot in Jose Mourinho's starting XI under threat.

Ian Wright speaks up

Once a Premier League striker himself, Wright clearly believes an injustice has been done.

"Why haven't they pulled him [Lukaku] up about it? He's had two digs at him," said Wright on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"As soon as I saw it I said 'they'll probably look at that [incident]'. Now that I've seen that they've looked at it and see that he actually caught Bong, you think to yourself 'why has he got away with it?'

"What's the explanation to why he hasn't got done?

"If they've had a look at it, how can they not see that what he's done isn't right?"

Future retrospective decisions made by the FA will be put under the microscope - and you can be sure that rival fans will bring up this case if one of their players is charged.

Despite his poor form, Manchester United's enigmatic Portuguese coach heaped praise on the £75m summer signing in the aftermath of the hard-fought 1-0 win over Brighton.

Mourinho said: "[I like to see] people like Romelu Lukaku playing on the right, on the left, chasing defenders, the midfield players chasing the space in the middle, so I am happy with the attitude.

"In the last minute, Lukaku was fighting and running back like he was in the first minute. The way Romelu wins the corner for the goal, the way he ended the game, making tackles in left-back positions, that's the mentality I want. And unfortunately not every player is the same."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms