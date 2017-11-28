Eden Hazard was nothing short of sublime against Liverpool during Saturday's 1-1 draw.

He may not have got on the scoresheet at Anfield, but the Belgian provided the assist for Willian's 85th-minute equaliser and single-handedly terrorised Liverpool's defence all game.

Antonio Conte altered his usual 3-4-3 formation to 3-5-2, whereby Hazard started just behind Alvaro Morata as a second striker.

Playing upfront isn't something Hazard is accustomed to, but Conte said in his post-match interview that he could use that tactic more often after Saturday's showing.

"The start of the season was full of trouble, he had an injury and we started without him," said the Italian manager of Hazard.

"When you need a surgery it is important to have the best time for your recovery. He is in a really good form and he likes to play as a striker.

"There is a good link with Alvaro, for me it is a great opportunity in this season to have the possibility to have two different systems."

Hazard seems to enjoy playing more centrally, but since the Liverpool game the Belgium international has subtly expressed a few frustrations.

One of them was feeling like he and Morata were completely isolated up top at Anfield and didn't receive much support from the midfield.

In quotes relayed by the Evening Standard, Hazard aimed a dig at teammate Danny Drinkwater by singling him out and saying Chelsea have less going forward when he's on the pitch.

"It is a good point because when you are 1-0 down at Anfield, it is not easy to score," said Hazard. "We should have scored more, but one point at Liverpool is satisfying.

"We changed the system, Danny Drinkwater was on the pitch and then we were a bit more defensive.

"The only player around me was Alvaro Morata, so if we wanted to win we had to do something together, just me and him.

"That’s why I tried to pass my opponent every time, and in the first half we did well. In the second half it was more complicated but we scored so I am happy."

One suspects Hazard would have been more brutal about Drinkwater's contribution had Chelsea lost to Liverpool.

It's something Conte must consider, though, because none of Chelsea's midfield three on Saturday were attack minded, meaning Hazard and Morata were on their own.

It worked against Liverpool, but against tougher defences in the Premier League the Blues might not have as much success with only two attacking players.

