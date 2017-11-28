Let's be honest here, it's hard to see any future for Luke Shaw at Manchester United right now.

Now deep into his fourth season at Old Trafford, Shaw just hasn't been the same player since a broken leg cut short his fantastic run of form under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho hasn't exactly tossed him an olive branch.

The Englishman became the most expensive teenager in football history when he swapped Southampton for United in 2014 but has now been reduced to two substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup.

The question is: just how much of this mess is Shaw's own fault?

Mourinho has openly criticised the 22-year-old in the past and his fitness has been a particular bugbear for the Special One. His dissatisfaction is no more apparent than in his preference of deploying Ashley Young out of position at left-back, over Shaw.

"The way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition, I cannot compare (to Young, Darmian and Blind). He’s a long way behind," Mourinho lamented last season.

Furthermore, the United boss slammed Shaw for his cameo against Burton Albion with an icy dig, asking: "You [media] saw the [Burton] game, you saw the same as I see, so are you asking if he plays tomorrow? No, he is not playing tomorrow."

Even his appearances in reserve fixtures have left a lot to be desired with Twitter rinsing him for a 'lazy' outing against the West Ham Under 23s in October.

So there's certainly reason to suggest Shaw has dug his own grave at Old Trafford but, in the opinion of an insider at Carrington, that might not be the whole story.

According to The Sun, a source revealed: “Luke and Antonio are the best when it comes to actual endurance and stamina.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba might be the strongest in terms of their obvious size and physicality, but Luke rates much higher in terms of overall fitness.”

Interesting stuff, to say the least.

It doesn't exactly mean that Shaw should return to United's starting XI but, if nothing else, it seems his fitness could be back up to scratch.

That's especially the case if he's being mentioned in the same breath as Antonio Valencia who serves as a workhorse down United's right flank.

Shaw will have to keep his head down and work towards catching Mourinho's eye at Carrington to see whether his dream move will crash and burn or rise from the ashes.

Do you think Luke Shaw has been treated harshly at Manchester United? Have your say in the comments section below.

