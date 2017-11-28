LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to eight games after a strong win against the Philadelphia 76ers away at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

The four-time NBA MVP helped the Cavaliers defeat the Sixers 113-91, achieving a stat line of 30 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a big win for the team in the Eastern Conference against a team that has been exceeding all expectations.

Many fans were excited about this game because of Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, who many believe could be the next LeBron James in the NBA as they see many similarities between the two players.

Both players are power forwards with the ability to play point guard, they both have the same agent, and they're both solid players on the court. Prior to the game taking place on Monday night, Dwyane Wade spoke to the media about the two players' similarities.

Wade told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, in regard to the similarities between Simmons and James: "Yeah, look at the stat line. A guy that does multiple things on the floor. A big guard, exciting. So definitely."

On Monday night, however, Simmons only managed to get 10 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in Philadelphia's loss before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain. He was guarded by Jae Crowder for the entire game.

Instead, Joel Embiid was the best performer on the night for the 76ers, who had won three straight and five of their last six entering this game, but he couldn't do enough to help his team avoid a loss in this one. He finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Simmons is actually producing better all-around numbers than what James did in his rookie season. However, the 76ers star entered the league after a year in college, while the Cavaliers icon came straight out of high school, so James was able to produce at a younger age.

James doesn't like the comparisons between himself and Simmons, not because he doesn't want Simmons to be a good player, but because he wants him to have his own identity.

"That’s for you guys (in the media)," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "You guys do that comparison stuff. I think Ben is his own makeup of speed, power, quickness, competitive basketball, and being able have a feel for the game. You know, Ben is Ben. And I am who I am. And so on and so on. So you guys kind of do that comparison stuff."

The Cavaliers play next against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, while the 76ers take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.