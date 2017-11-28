Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Ben Simmons.

Dwyane Wade sees similarities between LeBron James and Ben Simmons

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to eight games after a strong win against the Philadelphia 76ers away at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

The four-time NBA MVP helped the Cavaliers defeat the Sixers 113-91, achieving a stat line of 30 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a big win for the team in the Eastern Conference against a team that has been exceeding all expectations.

Many fans were excited about this game because of Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, who many believe could be the next LeBron James in the NBA as they see many similarities between the two players. 

Both players are power forwards with the ability to play point guard, they both have the same agent, and they're both solid players on the court. Prior to the game taking place on Monday night, Dwyane Wade spoke to the media about the two players' similarities.

Wade told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, in regard to the similarities between Simmons and James: "Yeah, look at the stat line. A guy that does multiple things on the floor. A big guard, exciting. So definitely."

On Monday night, however, Simmons only managed to get 10 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in Philadelphia's loss before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain. He was guarded by Jae Crowder for the entire game.

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Instead, Joel Embiid was the best performer on the night for the 76ers, who had won three straight and five of their last six entering this game, but he couldn't do enough to help his team avoid a loss in this one. He finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Simmons is actually producing better all-around numbers than what James did in his rookie season. However, the 76ers star entered the league after a year in college, while the Cavaliers icon came straight out of high school, so James was able to produce at a younger age.

James doesn't like the comparisons between himself and Simmons, not because he doesn't want Simmons to be a good player, but because he wants him to have his own identity.

Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers

"That’s for you guys (in the media)," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "You guys do that comparison stuff. I think Ben is his own makeup of speed, power, quickness, competitive basketball, and being able have a feel for the game. You know, Ben is Ben. And I am who I am. And so on and so on. So you guys kind of do that comparison stuff."

The Cavaliers play next against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, while the 76ers take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division

Trending Stories

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again