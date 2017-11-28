Cricket

.

Darren Lehmann promises England more hostile bowling in Adelaide

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Australia coach Darren Lehmann has warned England to expect more hostility from the home pace attack as they switch from Brisbane to Adelaide for the second Test.

Joe Root’s tourists faltered to a 10-wicket defeat after they failed to sustain an encouraging start at the Gabba, where the pitch was much slower than anyone expected at a venue renowned for its pace and bounce.

Lehmann is anticipating a quicker surface, however, at the Adelaide Oval – which will stage the inaugural day-night Ashes Test from Saturday.

As the hosts arrived in the South Australia capital, Lehmann was asked at an airport press conference if he believed seamers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will find the same assistance they eventually did in Brisbane.

“I think we’ll get more,” he said. “There’s a bit more pace and bounce in the wicket... it was the quickest wicket last year, so I hope that’s a good sign for us.”

England were competitive for two and a half days at the Gabba, before Australia’s victory surge culminated in wide-margin superiority by the final morning.

Lehmann added: “I thought [England] played well at times... but certainly when the wicket quickened up it played in our favour. I hope [this one] has got some pace and bounce in it.”

Australia have the option of picking Chadd Sayers for a ‘horses-for-courses’ Test debut on his home ground, and Lehmann does not discount the possibility of drafting the seamer in this week.

Australia Nets Session

“He’s done really well,” he said. “His record is outstanding in Adelaide – (we’ll) look at the conditions and see how the big three pull up.”

England’s disappointment in Brisbane was compounded by revelations about the friendly ‘head-butt’ greeting Jonny Bairstow had administered to Australia opener Cameron Bancroft when the pair first met in a Perth bar at the very start of the Ashes tour a month ago.

No disciplinary action will be taken against the wicketkeeper by team management.

But it did allow Australia to try to put him off his game in the second innings, by reminding him of his strange gesture, and then Bancroft to delight a post-match press conference with his comedic recollections of Bairstow’s social faux pas.

Lehmann does not expect the incident to sour relations between the teams, though.

“It’ll be fine,” he said. “That was one of the best press conferences you’ll see, yesterday.

“That gave me a good giggle, good banter. Both sides will play it hard, there’s no doubt about it.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jonny Bairstow
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket
Joe Root

Trending Stories

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again