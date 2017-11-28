Football

Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy dies

Former Chelsea coach and Crawley manager Dermot Drummy has died at the age of 56.

Drummy worked as Chelsea’s academy boss – winning the 2010 FA Youth Cup – and later as reserve-team manager before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.

After leaving the Blues he took over at Sky Bet League Two club Crawley in April 2016, departing 13 months later.

Crawley announced news of Drummy’s death on their official Twitter account.

"Everyone at the club is devastated by the news that our former manager Dermot Drummy passed away earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will be issuing a full statement tomorrow after speaking to Dermot's family. Dermot was a real people person. He had time for everyone at the club and he loved to make us laugh!

"He brought many of the current squad to Crawley and they are as stunned as we all are at this terrible news."

Swansea manager Paul Clement, who worked closely with Drummy at Chelsea, added his own tribute, along with Crawley players and directors of football Selim Gaygusuz.

Drummy was responsible for helping many of Chelsea's most talented youngsters to emerge from the academy over the last few years develop into the players and people they are today.

And there have been plenty of other players from Chelsea's past and present who have posted kind tributes to Drummy on social media.

Ex-Chelsea captain John Terry also posted a tribute on his Instagram story:

