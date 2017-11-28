The Los Angeles Clippers hold the bragging rights in the city of Los Angeles after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, but it may have come at a heavy price on the rest of the season.

The Clippers won 120-115 against the Lakers at the Staples Center on Monday night, picking up their 11th straight home victory in the process. Lou Williams scored a season-high of 42 points to help the Clippers rally in the fourth quarter to beat their city rivals.

However, in the fourth quarter as well, their season took a huge hit as Blake Griffin may have picked up a major injury that could see him miss some time.

With 3:53 left in their 120-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Griffin fell down under the basket and clutched his left knee. He was going for a loose ball in the paint alongside his teammate Austin Rivers and Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Rivers fell on Griffin, whose knee got twisted as he landed on his back, as you can see in the videos below. Griffin got up, but soon left the game and the court. He finished with 26 points, 11 boards, six assists and three 3-pointers. It's a nasty-looking injury, so it's not for the faint-hearted.

Rivers said after the game on the incident, according to ESPN: "Lonzo knocked someone into Blake and it was a trigger effect. Blake said he was OK. Then he just couldn't move. He's hoping it was just a bang."

He is expected to have an MRI later today, but as you can see from the videos, his knee bent awkwardly, so he could be out for some time. With the excessive injury history he already has, Clippers fans may be feeling like this is another season which they'll miss a big opportunity to do well.

Hopefully, he has nothing more than a sprained knee, but again, the replays lead us to believe it could be a serious injury. The Clippers play next on Thursday against the Utah Jazz.