Kurt Zouma

Paul Pogba.

Kurt Zouma has revealed why Paul Pogba banned him from his home

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba is a competitive man and Stoke City defender Kurt Zouma has revealed just how much the former Juventus midfielder cares about winning.

Pogba has been one of Manchester United's standout performers this season, despite missing two months through injury.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was signed by Jose Mourinho for a club-record £89m in 2016 and has been silencing his critics with some incredible displays.

The Red Devils are 2nd in the Premier League and Gary Neville believes they are the only club that can challenge Manchester City for the title.

"It definitely does [remain a Manchester duel for the title]. At this moment in time, it is United who are closest to Man City but I don't think Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or Chelsea are right this season," he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"Man Utd are certainly the most capable, I think, to mount a challenge to Man City."

Zouma, on loan at Stoke from Chelsea, has played with Pogba's brother at St. Etienne and is a close friend of the Manchester United star.

However, Zouma revealed that he was recently banned from his compatriot's home for a ridiculous reason.

"You have to say he [Pogba] loves doing haircuts, he loves that", Zouma told Goal.

"He loves haircuts, dabbing. I told him to stop but he doesn't want to stop.

"Pogba is one of the best players - he's got everything. That's why people talk about him because he's so so good.

"He doesn't like to lose when we play card games, like Uno.

"The other day I went to his house and I beat him. He was so, so, so angry. He didn't want me to come anymore.

"He told me 'don't come anymore to my house'. I said 'my friend, please. It's only Uno we're talking about'".

Pogba also failed to beat the Chelsea loanee when Mourinho's side dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Stoke in September.

United face Marco Silva's Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night, desperately needing a win to keep the pressure on rivals Manchester City.

