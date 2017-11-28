Football

The decision Arsene Wenger made about Ozil and Sanchez at start of the season

Keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium seems a doomed task for everyone associated with Arsenal.

Arguably the club's finest two stars will have outlived their contracts in north London by the end of the season and will be free to join whichever club they like for absolutely nothing.

It's perhaps a wonder that both players are still at the club now. If it wasn't for the fact a last ditch approach for Thomas Lemar deteriorated, it's almost certain that Sanchez would be at the summit of the Premier League with Manchester City right now.

The case of Ozil had looked far more promising yet rumours of a Manchester Untied switch and reunion with Jose Mourinho are starting to become commonplace.

It would spell disaster for the Gunners if Ozil and Sanchez were to not only leave but sign for two of their rivals for top four places, too.

Moreover, it's questionable as to whether the decision not to cash-in during the summer has actually paid off with Arsenal only recently emerging from difficult form to climb up to fourth.

Perhaps rather worryingly, the debate now seems to lie with whether one of them, both of them or neither of them will take the shortcut and flee during the January window.

And in light of another round of Ozil-United rumours, Wenger was bombarded with questions over the pair's future in a press conference for the impending Huddersfield clash.

When asked whether Ozil and Sanchez will be Arsenal players on February 1, he responded: “Yes. Of course.

"I rule it out. I don’t think every day about it. As long as they [Sanchez and Ozil] are here, they have to give their all for the club.

"In my head, they are here until the end of the season. That was the decision at the start of the season. Unless something incredible happens, I don’t think that will change.

"For me, they stay until the end of the season. Will they stay longer? That is impossible to answer today. But they have a contract until the end of the season."

There was some cause of pessimism when asked if the duo will sign new contracts, though, with Wenger simply stating: “I am not the only one who decides that.”

It doesn't look good, there's no two ways about it but if Arsenal can keep ahold of Sanchez and Ozil until May then it will be a huge boost to their chances of a return to the Champions League.

Seeing those two clash in a Manchester derby next season, however, might not be a sacrifice worthy of any finish or trophy this season.

Do you think Arsenal will finish in the top four this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

