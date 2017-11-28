Football

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has named Barcelona's four biggest Champions League rivals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, many believed Barcelona would struggle to cope in his absence.

That feeling was further exacerbated when Barcelona's £135 million replacement, Ousmane Dembele, was ruled out with a long term hamstring injury.

But, the Catalans have silenced their critics with a tremendous start to the season.

Ernesto Valverde's men have built up a four point lead at the top of the table over 2nd placed Valencia, having won 11 and drawn two of their opening 13 La Liga matches.

Even more crucially, is that they have already claimed an eight point lead over their biggest rivals, Real Madrid.

MESSI NAMES BARCA'S FOUR BIGGEST UCL RIVALS

Barcelona are not just going well domestically.

In the Champions League, they have already secured their place in the last 16 with a game to spare, having fought off the challenge of Juventus for top spot in Group D.

Lionel Messi, who has been in exquisite form once again this season, has revealed the clubs that he believes will be Barcelona's biggest competitors for the Champions League title.

Given their unbeaten starts to their domestic campaigns, the Argentine named Man City and PSG as the two teams that on current form, are their biggest rivals.

In an interview with German Magazine Kicker, as per ESPN, Messi said: "[Man] City have been one of the strongest teams so far this season together with PSG."

Valencia v Barcelona - La Liga

And the five time Ballon d'Or winner also claimed Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will also be challengers come the business end of the season.

"But the season is still young; I would never discount Real Madrid because of their class and experience, even though they aren't picking up the expected results at the moment," Messi continued.

"Nor Bayern Munich - Bayern are the other big team that will be ready come the end of the season."

MESSI EXPECTS REAL MADRID TO COME GOOD

And Messi also claimed that Real Madrid will transform their form after a tough start to the season, which sees them fourth in La Liga, and having qualified 2nd from their Champions League group, behind Tottenham.

Speaking about Real Madrid's mini crisis, the 30-year-old said: "It's only temporary.

"It's not the first time we see a club like Real in such a situation. In the end, though, because of their squad and players, they'll be fighting for every title again. Because it's always this way."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Neymar
Football
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again