The Detroit Pistons picked up a big win in the Eastern Conference on Monday night against the Boston Celtics, and one of the star players of the game, Andre Drummond, managed to get himself membership into an exclusive club after achieving an impressive stat line.

The Pistons defeated the Celtics 118-108 at the TD Garden, keeping themselves in the chase with their opponents at the top of the Eastern Conference. This was also the first game Boston had lost at home since their home opener.

In the game, Drummond managed to get himself an amazing stat line, as he got season-highs in both points and rebounds. He finished with 26 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in just 40 minutes of action. Ten of his rebounds came in the first quarter alone, while 11 of his points were scored in the final 5:36 of the game.

It was an impressive performance by the Detroit center, as since 1963-64, only two other players in NBA history had scored 26 or more points, with 22 or more rebounds, six or more assists, and stole the ball at least four times in a single game.

Those two players are George McGinnis, who achieved the accomplishment during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1977, and Charles Barkley, who achieved the accomplishment during his time with the 76ers as well, but in 1990.

Also, according to ESPN Stats and Info, Drummond is the first visiting player with at least 25 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in Boston since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967.

He said after the game, according to ESPN: "They'll remember it. That's one of those memorable games. We came in, them being the No. 1 team and us getting a lot of points. Me being the hometown kid, having the night I did, that's something they'll have to remember."

The center is a big reason why the Pistons are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics didn't have much of answer for Detroit on Monday night, as Marcus Smart with 23 points, three rebounds, and six assists was the best performer for them on the night.

The Pistons play against the Phoenix Suns next on Wednesday night.