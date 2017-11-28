Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Kawhi Leonard.

Gregg Popovich provides an update on Kawhi Leonard's injury status

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The San Antonio Spurs picked up a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Tony Parker's first game since picking up his crushing injury in last year's playoffs, but there's still one big player missing from their line up that they would love to have back, and that is Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs picked up their second win in a row last night against the Mavericks at the AT&T Center, with Parker returning to the court for just over 14 minutes to achieve a stat line of six points and four assists.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol had season-highs in points on the night for the Spurs, with Aldridge scoring 33 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while Gasol had 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

However, despite their position of third in the Western Conference, the one person that they're missing right now is Leonard, as the talented small forward looks to be the difference between the team being where they are now, and being at the top of the conference.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke to the media before his team defeated the Mavericks on Monday night and gave an update on the health of the 26-year-old, who has been sidelined since before the start of the preseason due to a right quadriceps tendinopathy. He was asked if Leonard was close to playing 5-on-5 in practice.

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game One

Popovich said, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News: "He's getting very close and making progress. He's having contact now and hopefully, we will get him back shortly."

Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who's finished top-three in MVP voting the past two seasons, so the Spurs will be looking to get him back onto the court as soon as possible. He hasn't played for San Antonio since Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, a series he missed thanks to a sprained ankle.

The Spurs play next on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Topics:
NBA
Tony Parker
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
LaMarcus Aldridge
Manu Ginobili
Kawhi Leonard

Trending Stories

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again