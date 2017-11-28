Football

.

Peter Crouch to stay with Stoke until 2019

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Peter Crouch has signed a new one-year deal at Stoke.

The former England international, who moved to the Britannia Stadium for £10 million six years ago, will now remain with the Potters until at least the summer of 2019.

Crouch, 36, has scored three times for Stoke in the Premier League this season, taking his overall tally to 58 for Mark Hughes’ side.

The forward scored the winner for Stoke in their 2-1 victory against Southampton in September, before he was on target earlier this month to salvage a late point against Leicester. He also scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw at West Brom back in August.

Crouch has made 440 appearances in the Premier League during a career which has included spells at Tottenham, Portsmouth, Southampton and Liverpool. He has scored 106 goals during that time.

“Peter has been with Stoke longer than he has been with any other club which I think speaks volumes for how he views us and how we view him,” said Stoke boss Hughes.

“He still has so much to offer us. He may be 36 but he continues to have a major impact on games, as he has proved on numerous occasions this season.”

Stoke City v Southampton - Premier League

Stoke’s chief executive Tony Scholes added: “The discussions with Peter and his representatives were very straightforward; Peter is happy here and made no secret of his desire to stay with the club. We’re delighted with the news.

“There were one or two raised eyebrows when we signed Peter from Tottenham because it was a huge outlay for us as a club at the time but he has now signed his fourth contract and has been a vital figure for us in the Premier League.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mark Hughes
Peter Crouch
Stoke City
Premier League
Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

WATCH: The play that nearly made Eli Apple quit the New York Giants

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

Wrestling fan goes off on Austin Aries after airport run-in for a ridiculous reason

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

The funny reason Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Eden Hazard has aimed a subtle dig at Danny Drinkwater after the Liverpool draw

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again