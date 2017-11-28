Barcelona have been on fire so far this season.

Real Madrid have been the dominant side in Spain for the past few years, but Barcelona's tremendous start to the season has seen a power shift back to Catalonia.

Ernesto Valverde's men have been unbeaten since being destroyed by their bitter rivals in the Supercopa back in August, having not tasted defeat in their last 19 games.

As a result, Barcelona have opened up a four point gap at the top of the table over 2nd placed Valencia.

And even more crucially, Valverde's side are eight points better off than Real Madrid, who have been out of sorts in the opening months of this season.

BARCELONA NEARLY TASTED THEIR FIRST LA LIGA DEFEAT ON SUNDAY

The five time European Cup winners travelled to Valencia on Sunday, in a La Liga match-up that pitted first against second.

With both teams enjoying unbeaten starts to their league campaigns, it was undoutedly Barcelona's toughest test of the season so far.

And it proved to be the case, with the Catalonian's barely keeping their unbeaten run intact as they struggled to a 1-1 draw.

OFFICIALS RULE OUT MESSI'S CLEAR GOAL

The game against Valencia was full of drama.

With the game locked at 0-0 in the first half, Neto made a huge error as he fumbled a tame Messi strike over the line.

But, without the aid of Video Assistant Referee, the officials adjudged the ball to have not crossed the line, thus denying Barcelona and Messi a clear goal.

The incident:

WHAT LUIS SUAREZ SAID

Of course, the decision was met with fury by Barcelona players, which is understandable given they had been denied the lead.

But, it seems some Barcelona players may have taken their frustrations too far, as Luis Suarez unleashed a shocking foul-mouthed tirade at the referee.

Watch what he said here:

Suarez was caught on camera saying to Iglesias Villanueva: "Eres un cagon" and "Enano de mierda", which translates to English as 'You shat yourself. You fucking midget.'

Wow. That's a little bit extreme, Luis.

Although he had every right to be frustrated, officials cannot get every decision right, and unfortunately they do make mistakes; especially without VAR.

