Steph Curry may not have played in the Golden State Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, but this doesn't mean he has avoided criticism over the past week.

A video has been making its rounds on Twitter of the two-time NBA MVP apparently snubbed a young fan following the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday. The tweet, which has now reached over 34,000 retweets and 55,000 likes, shows the kid having photos with Klay Thompson, JaVale McGee, and Shaun Livingston, as well as desperately trying to get Curry's attention.

Unfortunately for the kid though, Curry fails to look in his direction and instead slowly walks away from the scene. The boy's mother, Monique Jenkins, later claimed that her son was in tears afterward, and also said he wanted to take down the poster of the Warriors star he has on his wall.

This caused Curry to receive a lot of criticism from NBA Fans, so his wife, Ayesha Curry, came out in defense of her husband and explained why it appears he ignored the kid that was just dying to meet him.

She said in a tweet responding to a video: "So tired of seeing this. He was looking for a family member in a crowd of 100 people which you can’t see on the other side of the camera…

"He would never purposefully ignore a squirrel let alone a precious little boy. Demeaning someone to get your followers up much." She also said that he looks through her in a similar way "at least once a week" due to his "tunnel vision."

With the busy lifestyle which all NBA players lead, it's impossible for them to meet every single fan that wants to take a photo with them. We can't be sure that Curry intentionally avoided this certain fan, but he doesn't seem to be the kind of character that would do such a thing.

After missing the loss against the Kings, Golden State will be hoping their two-time NBA MVP will be back on the court when they play next against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.